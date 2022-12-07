Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Brakrock Festival has announced the first wave lineup for 2023. The Toy Dolls, Terror, Good Riddance, Pulley, Madball, Satanic Surfers, Snuff, H20, Dog Eat Dog, Pegboy, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, TSOL, The Dickies, Janez Deto, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Drain, Sloppy Seconds, Venerea, Suzi Moon, Random Hand, CF98, The Venomous Pinks, and Public Serpents have will be playing the festival. More bands will be announced soon. Brakrock Festival will take place August 4 & 5, 2023 in Duffel, Belgium.