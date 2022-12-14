Touché Amoré announce two 15th anniversary shows

Touché Amoré announce two 15th anniversary shows
by

Touché Amoré have announced two shows for their 15th anniversary. Both shows will take place at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, California. They will be playing two albums in full each night with Is Survived By (2011) and Lament (2020) being played on February 10 and Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me (2013) and Stage Four (2016) being played on February 11. Tickets go on sale Friday. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 10The Regent TheatreLos Angeles, CAplaying Parting the Sea Between Brightness and Me and Lament
Feb 11The Regent TheatreLos Angeles, CAplaying Is Survived By and Stage Four