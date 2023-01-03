We Are The Union / Catbite / Kill Lincoln (US)

We Are The Union, Catbite, and Kill Lincoln have announced US tour dates together for this spring and summer. Omnigone, Joystick, Bad Operation, and J Navarro and The Traitors will be joining them on select dates. We Are The Union released their album Ordinary Life in 2021, Catbite released their album Nice One in 2021, and Kill Lincoln released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the dates below.

Mar 07HolocenePortland, ORw/Omnigone
Mar 08The Vera ProjectSeattle, WAw/Omnigone
Mar 10The BeehiveSalt Lake City, UTw/Omnigone
Mar 11Bluebird TheaterDenver, COw/Omnigone
Mar 13Three LinksDallas, TXw/J Navarro and The Traitors
Mar 14South By SouthwestAustin, TXw/J Navarro and The Traitors
Mar 16The Nile UndergroundMesa, AZ()
Mar 17Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CAw/Omnigone
Mar 18Neck of the WoodsSan Francisco, CAw/Omnigone
Jun 23Purgatory at The MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/Joystick
Jun 24Tipitina’s - Community Records Block PartyNew Orleans, LAw/Joystick, Bad Operation
Jun 26The SocialOrlando, FLw/Bad Operation
Jun 28Union StageWashington, DCw/Bad Operation
Jun 29House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJw/Bad Operation
Jun 30Crystal BallroomSomerville, MAw/Bad Operation
Jul 01The MeadowsBrooklyn, NYw/Bad Operation
Jul 02Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Bad Operation
Jul 03Spirit HallPittsburgh, PAw/J Navarro and The Traitors
Jul 05The Cambridge Room at House of BluesCleveland, OHw/J Navarro and The Traitors
Jul 06The ShelterDetroit, MI()
Jul 07Cobra LoungeChicago, ILw/J Navarro and The Traitors
Jul 087th Street EntryMinneapolis, MNw/J Navarro and The Traitors