We Are The Union, Catbite, and Kill Lincoln have announced US tour dates together for this spring and summer. Omnigone, Joystick, Bad Operation, and J Navarro and The Traitors will be joining them on select dates. We Are The Union released their album Ordinary Life in 2021, Catbite released their album Nice One in 2021, and Kill Lincoln released their album Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 07
|Holocene
|Portland, OR
|w/Omnigone
|Mar 08
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|w/Omnigone
|Mar 10
|The Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Omnigone
|Mar 11
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/Omnigone
|Mar 13
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|w/J Navarro and The Traitors
|Mar 14
|South By Southwest
|Austin, TX
|w/J Navarro and The Traitors
|Mar 16
|The Nile Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|()
|Mar 17
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA
|w/Omnigone
|Mar 18
|Neck of the Woods
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Omnigone
|Jun 23
|Purgatory at The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Joystick
|Jun 24
|Tipitina’s - Community Records Block Party
|New Orleans, LA
|w/Joystick, Bad Operation
|Jun 26
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|w/Bad Operation
|Jun 28
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|w/Bad Operation
|Jun 29
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Bad Operation
|Jun 30
|Crystal Ballroom
|Somerville, MA
|w/Bad Operation
|Jul 01
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Bad Operation
|Jul 02
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Bad Operation
|Jul 03
|Spirit Hall
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/J Navarro and The Traitors
|Jul 05
|The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH
|w/J Navarro and The Traitors
|Jul 06
|The Shelter
|Detroit, MI
|()
|Jul 07
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/J Navarro and The Traitors
|Jul 08
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/J Navarro and The Traitors