Sanguisugabogg have released a video for their new song featuring Aaron Heard of Jesus Piece called “Face Ripped Off”. The video was directed and features effects by David Brodsky for My Good Eye: Music Visuals. The song is off their upcoming album Homicidal Ecstasy due out February 3 via Century Media. Sanguisugabogg released their live EP The Devil’s Eyes in 2022 and their album Tortured Whole in 2021. Check out the video below.