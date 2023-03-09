NOFX announce lineups for final UK shows

NOFX have announced the lineups for their previously announced final UK shows. Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, Codefendants, and The Meffs will be joining them on May 26 at Temple Newsam in Leeds. Lagwagon, Anti-Flag, Comeback Kid, Get Dead, and The Meffs will be joining them on May 28 at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. These dates are part of their farewell tour which will also be hitting the US and Europe later this year. NOFX released Double Album in 2022. Check out the updated UK dates below.

DateVenueCityDetailsBands
May 26Temple NewsamLeeds, UKplaying Punk in Drublic and Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing in fullw/Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, Codefendants, The Meffs
May 28Hatfield ParkHatfield, UKplaying So Long and Thanks For All The Shoes and White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean in fullw/Lagwagon, Anti-Flag, Comeback Kid, Get Dead, The Meffs