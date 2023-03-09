NOFX announce lineups for final UK shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
NOFX have announced the lineups for their previously announced final UK shows. Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, Codefendants, and The Meffs will be joining them on May 26 at Temple Newsam in Leeds. Lagwagon, Anti-Flag, Comeback Kid, Get Dead, and The Meffs will be joining them on May 28 at Hatfield Park in Hatfield. These dates are part of their farewell tour which will also be hitting the US and Europe later this year. NOFX released Double Album in 2022. Check out the updated UK dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Bands
|May 26
|Temple Newsam
|Leeds, UK
|playing Punk in Drublic and Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing in full
|w/Less Than Jake, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, Codefendants, The Meffs
|May 28
|Hatfield Park
|Hatfield, UK
|playing So Long and Thanks For All The Shoes and White Trash, Two Heebs, and A Bean in full
|w/Lagwagon, Anti-Flag, Comeback Kid, Get Dead, The Meffs