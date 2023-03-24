Melvinator, Codefendants, and Get Dead have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK this spring. These dates join their previously announced dates for their upcoming US tour with Zeta as well as their shows supporting NOFX on their final tour. Melvinator will be releasing The Rise of the Melvinator on May 12. Codefendants will be touring the US with Zeta in April, will be supporting NOFX on select dates of their final tour, and recently released their album This Is Crime Wave. Get Dead released their split with Codefendants in 2022 and their album Dancing with the Curse in 2020. Check out the dates below.