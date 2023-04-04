Drain have released a video for their cover of “Good Good Things” by Descendents. The video was filmed at Mind Palace Studio in Los Angeles, directed and edited by Ryan Baxley, and produced by Alice Baxley. The song is off their upcoming album Living Proof which will be out May 5 via Epitaph Records. Drain will be touring the US and Canada starting in May and released their album California Cursed in 2020. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Brutal Youth: "Through The Teeth"
Next StoryVideos: Buggin announce debut LP, release video for "All Eyes On You" (ft. Jordan Moten of Kharma)
Drain: "Good Good Things" (Desendents cover)
Descendents announce California tour
Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel, more added to Drain's upcoming tour (US & CAN)
Drain: "FTS (KYS)"
Dropkick Murphys, Descendents, Scowl, Bob Vylan, more to play Tsunami Xixon Festival
Drain announce new album, release "Evil Finds Light" video
NOFX announces lineup for San Diego farewell show
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Punk in The Park announces first wave lineup for 2023
Drain release Audiotree Live session