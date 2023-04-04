Drain have released a video for their cover of “Good Good Things” by Descendents. The video was filmed at Mind Palace Studio in Los Angeles, directed and edited by Ryan Baxley, and produced by Alice Baxley. The song is off their upcoming album Living Proof which will be out May 5 via Epitaph Records. Drain will be touring the US and Canada starting in May and released their album California Cursed in 2020. Check out the video below.