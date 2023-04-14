Sparta announce more 'Wiretap Scars' 20th anniversary US shows

Sparta
by Tours

Sparta have announced more US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Wiretap Scars . These dates join their previously announced US dates in May with ’68 and Geoff Rickly playing support. Geoff Rickly and Zeta will be joining them on the new dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jun 01Lubbock, TXJake’s Sportsw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 02Oklahoma, OKBeer City Music Hallw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 03Kansas City, MORecordbardw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 04St. Louis, MORed Flagw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 06Minneapolis, MNFine Linew/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 07Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 09Pontian, MICrofootw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 10Cleveland, OHGrog Shopw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 11Columbus, OHNewportw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 12Nashville, TNBasement Eastw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 14Little Rock, ARThe Rev Roomw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 15Baton Rouge, LAChelsea’s Livew/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jun 16San Antonio, TXThe Rock Boxw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Jul 26Austin, TXThe Parishw/Zeta
Jul 27Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Roomw/Zeta
Jul 28Pensacola, FLHandlebarw/Zeta
Jul 29Atlanta, GAMasquerade - Hellw/Zeta
Jul 31Baltimore, MDOttobarw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 01Philadelphia, PAUnderground Artsw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 03Boston, MABrighton Music Hallw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 04Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Monarchw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 05Rochester, NYMontage Music Hallw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 07Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Cafew/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 08Covington, KYMadison Livew/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 09Louisville, KYHeadliners Music Hallw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 10Memphis, TNGrowlersw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
Aug 12Dallas, TXSouthside Music Hallw/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly