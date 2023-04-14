Sparta have announced more US tour dates to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Wiretap Scars . These dates join their previously announced US dates in May with ’68 and Geoff Rickly playing support. Geoff Rickly and Zeta will be joining them on the new dates. Sparta released their self-titled album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Jun 01
|Lubbock, TX
|Jake’s Sports
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 02
|Oklahoma, OK
|Beer City Music Hall
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 03
|Kansas City, MO
|Recordbard
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 04
|St. Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 06
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 07
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 09
|Pontian, MI
|Crofoot
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 10
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 11
|Columbus, OH
|Newport
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 12
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 14
|Little Rock, AR
|The Rev Room
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 15
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Chelsea’s Live
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jun 16
|San Antonio, TX
|The Rock Box
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Jul 26
|Austin, TX
|The Parish
|w/Zeta
|Jul 27
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Room
|w/Zeta
|Jul 28
|Pensacola, FL
|Handlebar
|w/Zeta
|Jul 29
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade - Hell
|w/Zeta
|Jul 31
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 01
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 03
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 04
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Monarch
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 05
|Rochester, NY
|Montage Music Hall
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 07
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Cafe
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 08
|Covington, KY
|Madison Live
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 09
|Louisville, KY
|Headliners Music Hall
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 10
|Memphis, TN
|Growlers
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly
|Aug 12
|Dallas, TX
|Southside Music Hall
|w/Zeta and Geoffrey Rickly