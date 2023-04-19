Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Descendents have announced two UK shows for this August. The Members will be joining them on both dates and Ramonas will be joining them on Aug 6. Tickets go on sale on April 21. Descendents will be touring California in May and touring the US and Canada with Circle Jerks and Adolescents in June. The band released 9th & Walnut in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 05
|O2 Academy
|Bournemouth, UK
|w/The Members
|Aug 06
|O2 Academy
|Leicester, UK
|w/The Members, Ramonas