Sadly, Frank Kozik, who has created iconic album artwork and posters for Melvins, Dwarves, Offspring, Beastie Boys, White Stripes, Nirvana, sonic youth, Shonen Knife, X-cops, Queens of the Stone Age, and more has passed away. He was 61. You can see his family's statement below.
