8 hours ago by Em Moore

FEAR have released a cover of AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”. The song originally appeared on AC/DC's album of the same name which was released in 1976. The band will be playing Punk Rock Bowling later this month and will be opening for The Misfits at all of their upcoming summer US shows. FEAR released their EP Nice Boys (Don’t Play Rock & Roll) earlier this year. Check out the cover below.