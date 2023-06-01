Gainesville-based Fest has added more bands to this year’s festival. Some of the bands added include Negative Approach, Into It. Over It. (playing Intersections), Paint It Black, As Friends Rust, Silent Majority, Screaming Females, Microwave, Crime In Stereo, Pkew PKew Pkew, Tiltwheel, Mikey Erg, Devon Kay and the Solutions, Avem, Night Witch (FINAL SHOW), Pool Kids, MSPAINT, Rust Ring, Craig Shay, David Dondero, Perspective, a lovely hand to hold (FINAL SHOW), Whiskey and Co , Woolbright, Ways Away, NØ MAN, and many more. These bands join the previously announced lineup. Fest will take place October 27-29 in Gainesville, Florida. See the lineup in full below.
Happy #FEST21 day to all that celebrate. 😉
Here is the entire lineup!
Individual showcase tickets for this years FEST will be available for purchase July 15th. Visit https://t.co/arIZiuHwPP for pre-fest tickets, as well as volunteer opportunities for a 3-day pass! pic.twitter.com/U3CLxxZl1I
— The Fest (@thefestfl) June 1, 2023