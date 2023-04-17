Florida-based music festival Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Thursday (playing War All The Time in full), Descendents, Less Than Jake (playing Hello Rockview in full), Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits, The Wonder Years (playing two sets]], Dillinger Four, Lucero, Gwar, Sparta, ALL, Laura Jane Grace, Against All Authority, Samiam, JER,Mustard Plug (playing two sets), Braid (playing Frame & Canvas in full), Strike Anywhere (playing two sets), The Pietasters (playing two sets]], Smoking Popes, Cloud Nothings, Amygdala, Eve 6, Saetia, Prince Daddy and the Hyena, Jermones Dream, Gutless, Tim Barry, Brendan Kelly, Folly, We Are The Union, I Am The Avalanche, Free Throw, Fat Heaven, No Trigger, Gel, Tsunami Bomb, Middle-Aged Queers, Chris Gethard (two sets), Direct Hit! (playing Brainless God in full), Zeta, and The Bollweevils (playing two sets), are among the bands playing the festival. More bands will be announced on June 1. Fest will take place October 27-29 in Gainesville, Florida. See the full first-wave lineup below.
Fest 2023 First Wave Lineup
