Videos 15 hours ago by Em Moore

Baroness have released a video for their new song “Beneath the Rose”. The video was directed by the band and features actors Shaine & Josie Khanamuenwai and Annie del Hierro. The song is off their upcoming album Stone which will be out on September 15. Baroness will be touring North America starting in October and released their album Gold & Grey in 2019. Check out the video below.