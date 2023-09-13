Citizen have released a video for their new song “When I Let You Down”. The song is off their upcoming album Calling The Dogs which will be out on October 6 via Run For Cover Records. Citizen will be touring the US with Narrow Head and Modern Color starting in October and will be touring the UK with Drug Church starting in February. The band released Life In Your Glass World in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryFoxing to release 10th anniversary edition of 'The Albatross'
Next StoryTours: Teenage Halloween announce tour dates (US and BC)
Citizen: "When I Let You Down"
Citizen: "Hyper Trophy"
Citizen announce 'Calling The Dogs'
Angel Du$t release new two-song single
Drug Church, Magnitude, Gel, more added to Drain's upcoming tour (US & CAN)
Angel Du$t / End It (West Coast)
Drug Church: "Myopic"
Bane, Buggin, Militarie Gun, more added to Outbreak Festival
Angel Du$t / Life's Question / Jivebomb (US)
Deaf Havana, The Bronx, Martha, One Step Closer, more added to 2000trees