Posted by Videos Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

The Menzingers have released a video for their new song “Come on Heartache”. The video was directed by Britain Weyant. The song is off their upcoming album Some Of It Was True which will be out on October 13 via Epitaph Records. The Menzingers will be touring North America starting in November and touring Europe next year. Check out the video below.