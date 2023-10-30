Laura Jane Grace receives Key to the City of Gainesville

In September, it was announced that Laura Jane Grace would be receiving the Key to the City of Gainesville, Florida and she was awarded the Key during a ceremony that took place on October 27. Mayor Harvey Ward also declared October 27 “Laura Jane Grace Day” during the ceremony. In a brief statement posted on Instagram, she said, “Thank you Gainesville. Thank you @thefestfl”. Laura Jane Grace will be touring the US this fall and winter and released her EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021. You can see part of the ceremony below.