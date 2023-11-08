Fall Out Boy, The Offspring, Sum 41, Gel, Scowl, more to play Download Fest 2024

Fall Out Boy, The Offspring, Sum 41, Gel, Scowl, more to play Download Fest 2024
by Festivals & Events

Download Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring, Sum 41 (this will be their final UK festival), Billy Talent, The Used, Bowling For Soup, The Black Dahlia Murder, 311, Counterparts, Gel, Dying Wish, Heriot, Pest Control, Pinkshift, Scowl, Silverstien, Scene Queen, Zulu, The Callous Daoboys, and Queens of the Stone Age are among the bands playing. Tickets go on sale on November 9. Download Festival will take place June 14-16 at Donington Park, UK. Check out the lineup in full below.

Download Festival 2024 Lineup

Queens of the Stone Age

Fall Out Boy

Avenged Sevenfold

Royal Blood

The Offspring

Machine head

Pantera

Bad Omens

Corey Taylor

While She Sleeps

Sum 41

Billy Talent

Thee Used

Baby Metal

Bowling For Soup

Heilung

Polyphia

Thy Art is Murder

The Black Dahlia Murder

Biohazard

Fear Factory

311

Alien Weaponry

All Them Witches

Alpha Wolf

Atreyu

Bleed From Within

Brand of Sacrifice

Calva Louise

Celestial Sanctuary

Charlotte Sands

Counterparts

Crystal Lake

Deathbyromy

Defects

Delilah Bon

Dream State

Dying Fetus

Dying Wish

Elvana

Erra

Fit For A King

Frozemode

Gel

Halocene

Hanabie

Harper

Heriot

Holding Absence

Hoobastank

HotWax

Imminence

Karnivool

Kelsy Karter and the Heroines

Knife Bride

Lord of the Lost

Make Them Suffer

Missio

Noahfinnce

Oxymorrons

Pest Control

Pinkshift

Rory

Royal and the Serpent

Scene Queen

Scowl

Shadow of Intent

Silverstein

Slaughter to Prevail

Speed

Strom

The Blue Stones

The Callous Daoboys

Those Damn Crows

Tigercub

Underside

Until I Wake

Urne

Vukovi

Wargasm

Zulu