Download Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Fall Out Boy, Avenged Sevenfold, The Offspring, Sum 41 (this will be their final UK festival), Billy Talent, The Used, Bowling For Soup, The Black Dahlia Murder, 311, Counterparts, Gel, Dying Wish, Heriot, Pest Control, Pinkshift, Scowl, Silverstien, Scene Queen, Zulu, The Callous Daoboys, and Queens of the Stone Age are among the bands playing. Tickets go on sale on November 9. Download Festival will take place June 14-16 at Donington Park, UK. Check out the lineup in full below.
Download Festival 2024 Lineup
Queens of the Stone Age
Fall Out Boy
Avenged Sevenfold
Royal Blood
The Offspring
Machine head
Pantera
Bad Omens
Corey Taylor
While She Sleeps
Sum 41
Billy Talent
Thee Used
Baby Metal
Bowling For Soup
Heilung
Polyphia
Thy Art is Murder
The Black Dahlia Murder
Biohazard
Fear Factory
311
Alien Weaponry
All Them Witches
Alpha Wolf
Atreyu
Bleed From Within
Brand of Sacrifice
Calva Louise
Celestial Sanctuary
Charlotte Sands
Counterparts
Crystal Lake
Deathbyromy
Defects
Delilah Bon
Dream State
Dying Fetus
Dying Wish
Elvana
Erra
Fit For A King
Frozemode
Gel
Halocene
Hanabie
Harper
Heriot
Holding Absence
Hoobastank
HotWax
Imminence
Karnivool
Kelsy Karter and the Heroines
Knife Bride
Lord of the Lost
Make Them Suffer
Missio
Noahfinnce
Oxymorrons
Pest Control
Pinkshift
Rory
Royal and the Serpent
Scene Queen
Scowl
Shadow of Intent
Silverstein
Slaughter to Prevail
Speed
Strom
The Blue Stones
The Callous Daoboys
Those Damn Crows
Tigercub
Underside
Until I Wake
Urne
Vukovi
Wargasm
Zulu