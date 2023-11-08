London-based goth-y post-punks Heartworms have released a video for their new song “May I Comply”. The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo who is the son of Danny Trejo and who also directed the video for Laura Jane Grace’s new song "Hole In My Head". The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally via Speedy Wunderground now. Heartworms released their EP A Comforting Notion earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Heartworms: "May I Comply"
