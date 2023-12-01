German music festival Full Force has announced their first wave lineup for 2024. Architects, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Counterparts, Silverstein, Zeal and Ardor, Casey, Dying Wish, Fuming Mouth, Gel, Get The Shot, Harms Way, Pest Control, Madball, and Speed are among the bands announced. Full Force Festival will take place on June 21-23, 2024 at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Check out the lineup below.
Full Force Fest First Wave Lineup 2024
Architects
Dropkick Murphys
Five Finger Death Punch
Bad Religion
Ice Nine Kills
Bury Tomorrow
Counterparts
Hamatom
Imminence
Kadaver
Kataklym
Malevolence
Silverstein
Zeal and Ardor
As December Falls
As Everything Unfolds
Bleeds From Within
Brand of Sacrifice
Buster Shuffle
Cage Fight
Casey
Crypta
Dogbite
Dropout Kings
Dust Bolt
Dying Wish
Elwood Stray
Fixation
Fuming Mouth
Future Palace
Gel
Get The Shot
Halocene
Harms Way
Holding Absence
Indecent Behavior
Judiciary
Madball
Make Them Suffer
Monuments
Pest Control
Resolve
Shadow of Intent
Speed
The Butcher Sister
Thrown
Urne