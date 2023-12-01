Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, GEL, more to play Full Force Festival

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Festivals & Events

German music festival Full Force has announced their first wave lineup for 2024. Architects, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, Counterparts, Silverstein, Zeal and Ardor, Casey, Dying Wish, Fuming Mouth, Gel, Get The Shot, Harms Way, Pest Control, Madball, and Speed are among the bands announced. Full Force Festival will take place on June 21-23, 2024 at Ferropolis in Gräfenhainichen, Germany. Check out the lineup below.

Full Force Fest First Wave Lineup 2024

Architects

Dropkick Murphys

Five Finger Death Punch

Bad Religion

Ice Nine Kills

Bury Tomorrow

Counterparts

Hamatom

Imminence

Kadaver

Kataklym

Malevolence

Silverstein

Zeal and Ardor

As December Falls

As Everything Unfolds

Bleeds From Within

Brand of Sacrifice

Buster Shuffle

Cage Fight

Casey

Crypta

Dogbite

Dropout Kings

Dust Bolt

Dying Wish

Elwood Stray

Fixation

Fuming Mouth

Future Palace

Gel

Get The Shot

Halocene

Harms Way

Holding Absence

Indecent Behavior

Judiciary

Madball

Make Them Suffer

Monuments

Pest Control

Resolve

Shadow of Intent

Speed

The Butcher Sister

Thrown

Urne