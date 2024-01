1 day ago by John Gentile

Punk Rock Karaoke plays the East Coast this month. The band tours for just under a week and makes their way from Massachusetts down to Maryland. Punk Rock Karaoke includes Randy of Pennywise, Greg of Circle Jerks, Stan Lee of dickies, and Darren of Goldfinger. the band plays punk hits while audience members get to take the the mic. You can see the dates below.