Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
NOFX have announced details for their final show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pennywise, Face to Face, Strung Out, Codefendants, Catbite, The Last Gang, and Teenage Bottlerocket will be joining them. The show will take place at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on April 13. NOFX will be touring Japan starting in March, playing their final Texas show in April, touring Europe starting in May, will be touring North America starting in July (they recently announced details for their final Massachusetts shows), and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October. The band released Double Album in 2022.