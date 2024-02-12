NOFX announce details for final Massachusetts shows

NOFX announce details for final Massachusetts shows
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

NOFX have announced details for their final two Massachusetts shows. Circle Jerks, Bouncing Souls, The Defiant, Sick of It All, Suicide Machines, Codefendants, and Rebuilder will be joining them on their August 31 date. Lagwagon, The Flatliners, Catbite, Far From Finished, Colin of Arabia, Teenage Bottlerocket, and a “special surprise local Irish punk band” will be joining them for their show on September 1. Both shows will take place at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton. NOFX will be touring Japan starting in March, playing their final Texas show in April, touring Europe starting in May, will be touring North America starting in July, and will be playing their final shows ever in California in October. The band released Double Album in 2022.