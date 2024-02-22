Subhumans / Fea (US)

Subhumans
Subhumans have announced US tour dates for this spring. This run of dates will start with their performances at Punk Rock Bowling and Fea will be joining them on all dates following the festival. Subhumans will be touring the UK starting in March and NOFX’s final shows in California in October. The band released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 26Downtown Las Vegas Events Center - Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
May 27Backstage Bar and Billiards - Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
May 29Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA
May 30The BunkerVirginia Beach, VA
May 31OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jun 01MeadowsBrooklyn, NY
Jun 02Salty’s Beach BarLake Como, NJ
Jun 03AlchemyProvidence, RI
Jun 04Middle EastCambridge, MA