Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Subhumans have announced US tour dates for this spring. This run of dates will start with their performances at Punk Rock Bowling and Fea will be joining them on all dates following the festival. Subhumans will be touring the UK starting in March and NOFX’s final shows in California in October. The band released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 26
|Downtown Las Vegas Events Center - Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 27
|Backstage Bar and Billiards - Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 29
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 30
|The Bunker
|Virginia Beach, VA
|May 31
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jun 01
|Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 02
|Salty’s Beach Bar
|Lake Como, NJ
|Jun 03
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI
|Jun 04
|Middle East
|Cambridge, MA