Posted by Tours, Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

Subhumans have announced US tour dates for this spring. This run of dates will start with their performances at Punk Rock Bowling and Fea will be joining them on all dates following the festival. Subhumans will be touring the UK starting in March and NOFX’s final shows in California in October. The band released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.