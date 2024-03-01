Smartpunk House, a free festival put together by Smartpunk Records, has announced its lineup for this year. Sparta, Fugitive, The Armed, Gel, Ben Nichols, Tommy Stinson, Portrayal of Guilt, Spitalfield, Remo Drive, Mean Jeans, Limbeck, Big Girl, Bigfoot and the Gregs, Birthday Girl, Breed, Broken Gold, Current Comfort, Day Aches, Day By Day, Dead Tooth, Debt Neglector, Desert Sharks, Die Spitz, Newest Industry, Ekko Astral, Fea, Flowers For Emily, Glare, Glixen, Hellfury, High Waisted, Housewife, Jess Cornelius, Jhariah, Kierston White, Light Beams, Luna Aura, Newdad, Nygma, Arena Rock Recording co., Perennial, Proper., Rain On Fridays, Ritual, Smooth Brain, Stuck Brick Kid, Sunspite, Sweet Spine, Tear Dungeon, The Belair Lip Bombs, The Brogues, The Color 8, The Dreaded Laramie, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, Tied Up, Trauma Ray, Viji, Virginity, Wake, Winona Fighter, Mark Rose, Jonah Matranga, Bob Nanna, Matt Pryor, Dave Elkins, and Aud Whitson will be playing the festival. Smartpunk House will take place March 16-17 at Empire Garage and Control Room in Austin, Texas.
