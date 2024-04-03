Keith Morris says OFF! to go on hiatus after movie premiere, Circle Jerks to record new album

As we previously mentioned, Keith Morris of OFF!, Circle Jerks, and Black Flag (and Buglamp and Midget Handjob), recently appeared on the vinyl guide podcast. During the episode, Keith mentioned that following the release of OFF!'s fourth album, Free LSD in 2022, the reception wasn't as large as the band would have liked and that, at least in Australia, audience turnout was lower than they had hoped at long shows. He continued to say that because of this, the band will be doing a few shows supporting the release of the movie Free LSD and then going on hiatus/

Keith also mentioned that Circle Jerks plan to record a new album and have some instrumental portions written as well as lyrics to at least one full song. Circle Jerks are on tour right now with Descendents. We'll keep you updated.