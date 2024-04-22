Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Menzingers have announced two shows celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their album Rented World which was released in 2014. The show will take place in Philadelphia, PA and London, UK. The Menzingers will be touring the US in June and touring Australia and New Zealand in August. The band released Some Of It Was True in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 29
|TLA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Dec 06
|Underworld
|London, UK
|Dec 07
|Underworld
|London, UK