Fest have added more bands to their lineup for this year. Recently added bands include Touché Amoré, American Steel (playing a set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rouge’s March), Soul Glo, The Bollweevils, Tiltwheel, Mikey Erg, Chuck Ragan, War On Women, Codefendants, Chastity, Ways Away, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, The Penske File, The Iron Roses, Half Past Two, and Houseghost. These bands join the previously announcedt first-wave lineup which includes Hot Water Music, Streetlight Manifesto, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Bouncing Souls, Mean Jeans, Chris Gethard, The Flatliners, Mvll Crimes, and Single Mothers. Fest will take place October 25-27 in Gainesville, Florida. Check out the full lineup / updated poster below.
