Punk Rock Karaoke (Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks/Bad Religion), Darrin Pfeiffer (Goldfinger), Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) and Stan Lee (The Dickies)), will release a new 7-inch with Milo of Descendents.On the A-side, the crew covers Dickies "Manny, Moe, and Jack." The b-side is a cover of Bad Brains's classic "Pay to cum." The a-side is taken from one of PRK's quarantine sessions from a few years ago. That's out via Cleopatra