The Menzingers release live video for “After The Party”

The Menzingers have released a live video for their song “After The Party”. The video was shot at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was directed by Bob Sweeney. The song is off their album of the same name which was released in 2017. The band released their album Some Of It Was True in 2023. The deluxe version of the album was released last month. The Menzingers are currently touring the US, will be touring Australia and New Zealand in August, and will be playing their Rented World 10th anniversary shows in the fall/winter. Check out the video below.