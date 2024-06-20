The Menzingers have announced tour dates for the US and Alberta. The shows will take place in the fall and tickets go on sale on June 21. The Menzingers are currently touring the US, will be touring Australia and New Zealand in August, and will be playing their Rented World 10th anniversary shows in the fall/winter. The band released their album Some Of It Was True in 2023 and the deluxe version of the album was released last month. Check out the dates below.