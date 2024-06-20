Single Mothers have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Negative Qualities . They will be playing that album along with their self-titled, Single Mothers , 7-inch in full on all dates. Birds In Row, Botfly, Spite House, Broadway Calls, D.O.A., Monk, Elway, The Carolyn, and Gumm will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on June 21. Single Mothers will be touring the UK to celebrate Negative Qualities in July and released Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 04
|L’Anti
|Quebec City, QC
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 05
|The Cap
|Fredericton, NB
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 06
|Marquee Ballroom
|Halifax, NS
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 07
|Xeroz Arcade Bar
|Moncton, NB
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 08
|Haven Music Hall
|Saint John, NB
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 10
|Cabaret Foufs
|Montreal, QC
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 11
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 13
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 14
|Palasad Social Bowl
|London, ON
|w/Birds In Row, Botfly
|Sep 17
|Black Pirates Pub
|Thunder Bay, ON
|w/Spite House
|Sep 18
|Sidestage
|Winnipeg, MB
|w/Spite House
|Sep 19
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|w/Spite House
|Sep 20
|The Buckingham
|Edmonton, AB
|w/Spite House
|Sep 21
|Modern Love
|Calgary, AB
|w/Spite House
|Sep 22
|The Royal
|Nelson, BC
|w/Spite House
|Sep 24
|Jackknife Brewing
|Kelowna, BC
|w/Spite House
|Sep 25
|The Cobalt
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Spite House
|Sep 26
|Lucky Bar
|Victoria, BC
|w/Spite House
|Sep 27
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|/wBroadway Calls
|Sep 28
|Twilight Cafe
|Portland, OR
|/wBroadway Calls
|Sep 29
|Volcanic Theatre
|Bend, OR
|/wBroadway Calls
|Sep 30
|The Dip
|Redding, CA
|/wBroadway Calls
|Oct 01
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|/wBroadway Calls
|Oct 02
|Blue Lagoon
|Santa Cruz, CA
|/D.O.A., Monk
|Oct 03
|Fulton 55
|Fresno, CA
|/D.O.A., Monk
|Oct 04
|1st Street Billiards
|Los Angeles, CA
|Single Mothers only
|Oct 05
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA
|/D.O.A., Monk
|Oct 08
|Quarters DLC
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Single Mothers only
|Oct 09
|Bar 404
|Denver, CO
|Single Mothers only
|Oct 10
|Duffy’s Tavern
|Lincoln, NE
|Single Mothers only
|Oct 11
|Underground Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Elway
|Oct 12
|Club Garibaldi
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/Elway
|Oct 13
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Elway
|Oct 18
|Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|w/The Carolyn
|Oct 19
|Portal
|Louisville, KY
|w/The Carolyn
|Oct 20
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|w/The Carolyn
|Oct 22
|Deviant Libation
|Tampa, FL
|Pre-Fest
|Oct 23
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Pre-Fest
|Oct 24
|Super Secret Pre Fest Party
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 25-27
|Fest 22
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 28
|The Wormhole
|Savannah, GA
|w/Gumm
|Oct 29
|King’s
|Raleigh, NC
|w/Gumm
|Oct 31
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Gumm
|Nov 01
|Salty’s
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Gumm
|Nov 02
|Gold Sounds
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Gumm
|Nov 03
|Deep Cuts
|Boston, MA
|w/Gumm