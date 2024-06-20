Single Mothers announce North American tour to celebrate 10 years of 'Negative Qualities'

Single Mothers have announced North American tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Negative Qualities . They will be playing that album along with their self-titled, Single Mothers , 7-inch in full on all dates. Birds In Row, Botfly, Spite House, Broadway Calls, D.O.A., Monk, Elway, The Carolyn, and Gumm will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on June 21. Single Mothers will be touring the UK to celebrate Negative Qualities in July and released Roy in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 04L’AntiQuebec City, QCw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 05The CapFredericton, NBw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 06Marquee BallroomHalifax, NSw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 07Xeroz Arcade BarMoncton, NBw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 08Haven Music HallSaint John, NBw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 10Cabaret FoufsMontreal, QCw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 11The 27 ClubOttawa, ONw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 13The GarrisonToronto, ONw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 14Palasad Social BowlLondon, ONw/Birds In Row, Botfly
Sep 17Black Pirates PubThunder Bay, ONw/Spite House
Sep 18SidestageWinnipeg, MBw/Spite House
Sep 19The ExchangeRegina, SKw/Spite House
Sep 20The BuckinghamEdmonton, ABw/Spite House
Sep 21Modern LoveCalgary, ABw/Spite House
Sep 22The RoyalNelson, BCw/Spite House
Sep 24Jackknife BrewingKelowna, BCw/Spite House
Sep 25The CobaltVancouver, BCw/Spite House
Sep 26Lucky BarVictoria, BCw/Spite House
Sep 27FunhouseSeattle, WA/wBroadway Calls
Sep 28Twilight CafePortland, OR/wBroadway Calls
Sep 29Volcanic TheatreBend, OR/wBroadway Calls
Sep 30The DipRedding, CA/wBroadway Calls
Oct 01Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA/wBroadway Calls
Oct 02Blue LagoonSanta Cruz, CA/D.O.A., Monk
Oct 03Fulton 55Fresno, CA/D.O.A., Monk
Oct 041st Street BilliardsLos Angeles, CASingle Mothers only
Oct 05Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA/D.O.A., Monk
Oct 08Quarters DLCSalt Lake City, UTSingle Mothers only
Oct 09Bar 404Denver, COSingle Mothers only
Oct 10Duffy’s TavernLincoln, NESingle Mothers only
Oct 11Underground Music CafeMinneapolis, MNw/Elway
Oct 12Club GaribaldiMilwaukee, WIw/Elway
Oct 13Cobra LoungeChicago, ILw/Elway
Oct 18SanctuaryDetroit, MIw/The Carolyn
Oct 19PortalLouisville, KYw/The Carolyn
Oct 20The EndNashville, TNw/The Carolyn
Oct 22Deviant LibationTampa, FLPre-Fest
Oct 23Will’s PubOrlando, FLPre-Fest
Oct 24Super Secret Pre Fest PartyGainesville, FL
Oct 25-27Fest 22Gainesville, FL
Oct 28The WormholeSavannah, GAw/Gumm
Oct 29King’sRaleigh, NCw/Gumm
Oct 31Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PAw/Gumm
Nov 01Salty’sAsbury Park, NJw/Gumm
Nov 02Gold SoundsBrooklyn, NYw/Gumm
Nov 03Deep CutsBoston, MAw/Gumm