No Sleep Records to shut down

Huntington Beach-based record label No Sleep Records has announced that it will be shutting down after 18 years. The label announced this in an Instagram post that reads in part,



”After 18 amazing years, No Sleep is going to bed. We’re deeply thankful for the support and collaboration from everyone who’s been part of our journey. It’s time to say goodbye, but not without a final note: our webstore will officially close on July 10th.”

The statement was continued on Twitter with owner Chris Hansen saying,



”We wouldn’t have lasted so long without each and every one of you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This was a hard decision. No Sleep has been my life for so long. But my mental heath has suffered over the past few years and it’s time to refocus.”

The label put out many records in its 18 years of existence including records by La Dispute, Touché Amoré, The Wonder Years, aMixtapes, State Faults, Stay Inside, Balance and Composure, Drug Church, Hot Mulligan, and Broadway Calls. You can see all the statements in full below.