Crime in Stereo, Frail Body, State Faults, and K. Soto added to Pianos Become the Teeth tour (US)

by Em Moore
Pianos Become The Teeth have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming Keep You 10th anniversary US tour. Crime in Stereo and Frail Body will be joining them for their September dates and K. Soto of Seahaven and State Faults will be joining them for their October dates. Pianos Become the Teeth released their album Drift in 2022. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 18
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|w/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
|Sep 19
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
|Sep 20
|The Foundry
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
|Sep 21
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|w/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
|Sep 22
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
|Oct 08
|El Corazon
|Seattle, WA
|w/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
|Oct 09
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, OR
|w/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
|Oct 11
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|w/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
|Oct 12
|Chain Reaction
|Anaheim, CA
|w/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
|Oct 13
|Echoplex
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults