Crime in Stereo, Frail Body, State Faults, and K. Soto added to Pianos Become the Teeth tour (US)

Pianos Become the Teeth
Pianos Become The Teeth have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming Keep You 10th anniversary US tour. Crime in Stereo and Frail Body will be joining them for their September dates and K. Soto of Seahaven and State Faults will be joining them for their October dates. Pianos Become the Teeth released their album Drift in 2022. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Sep 18Brighton Music HallBoston, MAw/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
Sep 19TV EyeBrooklyn, NYw/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
Sep 20The FoundryPhiladelphia, PAw/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
Sep 21Amityville Music HallAmityville, NYw/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
Sep 22SoundstageBaltimore, MDw/Crime In Stereo, Frail Body
Oct 08El CorazonSeattle, WAw/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
Oct 09Hawthorne TheatrePortland, ORw/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
Oct 11CornerstoneBerkeley, CAw/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
Oct 12Chain ReactionAnaheim, CAw/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults
Oct 13EchoplexLos Angeles, CAw/K. Soto of Seahaven, State Faults