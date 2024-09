On October 5, Descendents are playing a special gig. They'll be at Saint Rocke in Hermosa beach and will be doing a benefit for Punk Rock and Paintbrushes. They'll have a number of specials guests during the set including Jesse Michaels, Linh Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio, Frank Turner, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, and a whole lot more. You can see the details below.