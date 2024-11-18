Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Circle Jerks and Descendents have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this spring. Negative Approach will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09.03.25
|IE Dublin
|The Academy
|10.03.25
|UK Belfast
|Limelight
|12.03.25
|UK Glasgow
|O2 Academy
|14.03.25
|UK Manchester
|O2 Ritz
|15.03.25
|UK London
|O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
|16.03.25
|UK Nottingham
|Rock City
|18.03.25
|UK Bristol
|O2 Academy
|19.03.25
|UK Bournemouth
|O2 Academy
|21.03.25
|BE Antwerp
|Trix
|22.03.25
|DE Münster
|Skaters Palace
|23.03.25
|NL Eindhoven
|De Effenaar
|25.03.25
|DE Munich
|Backstage Werk
|26.03.25
|HU Budapest
|Dürer Kert
|28.03.25
|PL Kraków
|Klub Kwadrat
|29.03.25
|PL Warsaw
|Klub Proxima
|30.03.25
|AT Vienna
|Arena
|01.04.25
|CZ Prague
|Palac Akropolis
|02.04.25
|DE Berlin
|Astra Kulturhaus
|04.04.25
|DK Copenhagen
|Den Grå Hal
|06.04.25
|NO Oslo
|Rockefeller
|07.04.25
|SE Stockholm
|Fållan
|09.04.25
|FI Helsinki
|House Of Culture