Descendents / Circle Jerks announce spring tour (EU & UK)
Circle Jerks and Descendents have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this spring. Negative Approach will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09.03.25IE DublinThe Academy
10.03.25UK BelfastLimelight
12.03.25UK GlasgowO2 Academy
14.03.25UK ManchesterO2 Ritz
15.03.25UK LondonO2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
16.03.25UK NottinghamRock City
18.03.25UK BristolO2 Academy
19.03.25UK BournemouthO2 Academy
21.03.25BE AntwerpTrix
22.03.25DE MünsterSkaters Palace
23.03.25NL EindhovenDe Effenaar
25.03.25DE MunichBackstage Werk
26.03.25HU BudapestDürer Kert
28.03.25PL KrakówKlub Kwadrat
29.03.25PL WarsawKlub Proxima
30.03.25AT ViennaArena
01.04.25CZ PraguePalac Akropolis
02.04.25DE BerlinAstra Kulturhaus
04.04.25DK CopenhagenDen Grå Hal
06.04.25NO OsloRockefeller
07.04.25SE StockholmFållan
09.04.25FI HelsinkiHouse Of Culture