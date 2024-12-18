Punk In The Park has announced a St. Patrick’s Day version of the festival called Lucky Punks. Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, The Aquabats, Lagwagon, Street Dogs (playing Back to the World 20th anniversary set), The Defiant, The Briggs, Pulley, and Hoist The Colors will be playing the festival. Lucky Punks will take place on March 15 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, California.
