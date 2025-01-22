Bayside have announced North American tour dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary. They will be playing two shows in each city with the first night finding them playing songs from their albums Sirens and Condolences (2004), Bayside (2005), The Walking Wounded (2007), and Shudder (2008). They will be playing tunes from Killing Time (2011), Cult (2014), Vacancy (2016), Interrobang (2019), and There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive (2024) on the second night. Sincere Engineer, Smoking Popes, and The Sleeping will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on January 24. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|3/29
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|w/Sincere Engineer
|3/30
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/1
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/2
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/4
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/5
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/6
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/7
|Chicago, IL
|House of Blues
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/9
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic Theatre
|w/Sincere Engineer
|4/10
|Detroit, MI
|Majestic Theatre
|w/Sincere Engineer
|6/6
|Denver, CO
|Summit Theater
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/7
|Denver, CO
|Summit Theater
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/8
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/9
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/11
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/12
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/13
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/14
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/16
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/17
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/19
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/20
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/21
|Las Vegas, NV
|Fremont Country Club
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/22
|Las Vegas, NV
|Fremont Country Club
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/24
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/25
|Mesa, AZ
|The Nile
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/27
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|w/Smoking Popes
|6/28
|Austin, TX
|Emo’s
|w/Smoking Popes
|9/6
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|w/The Sleeping
|9/7
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|w/The Sleeping
|9/8
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Hell)
|w/The Sleeping
|9/9
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade (Hell)
|w/The Sleeping
|9/11
|Nashville, TN
|Main Stage at Eastside Bowl
|w/The Sleeping
|9/12
|Nashville, TN
|Main Stage at Eastside Bowl
|w/The Sleeping
|9/13
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground
|w/The Sleeping
|9/14
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground
|w/The Sleeping
|9/16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Brooklyn Bowl
|w/The Sleeping
|9/17
|Philadelphia, PA
|Brooklyn Bowl
|w/The Sleeping
|9/19
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|w/The Sleeping
|9/20
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|w/The Sleeping
|9/21
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|w/The Sleeping
|9/22
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|w/The Sleeping
|9/24
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony
|w/The Sleeping
|9/25
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Stone Pony
|w/The Sleeping
|9/26
|Huntington, NY
|The Paramount
|w/The Sleeping