Bayside announce 25th anniversary tour (US and Canada)

Bayside
by Tours

Bayside have announced North American tour dates to celebrate their 25th anniversary. They will be playing two shows in each city with the first night finding them playing songs from their albums Sirens and Condolences (2004), Bayside (2005), The Walking Wounded (2007), and Shudder (2008). They will be playing tunes from Killing Time (2011), Cult (2014), Vacancy (2016), Interrobang (2019), and There Are Worse Things Than Being Alive (2024) on the second night. Sincere Engineer, Smoking Popes, and The Sleeping will be joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on January 24. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
3/29Buffalo, NYTown Ballroomw/Sincere Engineer
3/30Buffalo, NYTown Ballroomw/Sincere Engineer
4/1Toronto, ONThe Opera Housew/Sincere Engineer
4/2Toronto, ONThe Opera Housew/Sincere Engineer
4/4Cleveland, OHHouse of Bluesw/Sincere Engineer
4/5Cleveland, OHHouse of Bluesw/Sincere Engineer
4/6Chicago, ILHouse of Bluesw/Sincere Engineer
4/7Chicago, ILHouse of Bluesw/Sincere Engineer
4/9Detroit, MIMajestic Theatrew/Sincere Engineer
4/10Detroit, MIMajestic Theatrew/Sincere Engineer
6/6Denver, COSummit Theaterw/Smoking Popes
6/7Denver, COSummit Theaterw/Smoking Popes
6/8Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/Smoking Popes
6/9Salt Lake City, UTThe Depotw/Smoking Popes
6/11Seattle, WAThe Showboxw/Smoking Popes
6/12Seattle, WAThe Showboxw/Smoking Popes
6/13Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/Smoking Popes
6/14Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/Smoking Popes
6/16San Francisco, CAAugust Hallw/Smoking Popes
6/17San Francisco, CAAugust Hallw/Smoking Popes
6/19Anaheim, CAHouse of Bluesw/Smoking Popes
6/20Anaheim, CAHouse of Bluesw/Smoking Popes
6/21Las Vegas, NVFremont Country Clubw/Smoking Popes
6/22Las Vegas, NVFremont Country Clubw/Smoking Popes
6/24Mesa, AZThe Nilew/Smoking Popes
6/25Mesa, AZThe Nilew/Smoking Popes
6/27Austin, TXEmo’sw/Smoking Popes
6/28Austin, TXEmo’sw/Smoking Popes
9/6Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Bluesw/The Sleeping
9/7Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Bluesw/The Sleeping
9/8Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Hell)w/The Sleeping
9/9Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade (Hell)w/The Sleeping
9/11Nashville, TNMain Stage at Eastside Bowlw/The Sleeping
9/12Nashville, TNMain Stage at Eastside Bowlw/The Sleeping
9/13Charlotte, NCThe Undergroundw/The Sleeping
9/14Charlotte, NCThe Undergroundw/The Sleeping
9/16Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowlw/The Sleeping
9/17Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowlw/The Sleeping
9/19New York, NYIrving Plazaw/The Sleeping
9/20New York, NYIrving Plazaw/The Sleeping
9/21Boston, MAParadise Rock Clubw/The Sleeping
9/22Boston, MAParadise Rock Clubw/The Sleeping
9/24Asbury Park, NJStone Ponyw/The Sleeping
9/25Asbury Park, NJStone Ponyw/The Sleeping
9/26Huntington, NYThe Paramountw/The Sleeping