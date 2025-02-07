Outbreak Festival has added bands to its upcoming UK festivals in Manchester and London.

Glassjaw will be playing at both of the festivals. They will be playing their albums Worship and Tribute and Everything You Wanted to Know About Silence in full (one on each day) for the Manchester festival and will be playing a set made up of songs from those albums for their performance in London. Glassjaw is the only band added to the London edition of the festival at this time and they join the previously announced lineup which includes Turnstile, Drug Church, Julie, SPEED, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Superheaven. More bands will be announced in the coming weeks. The London festival will take place at Victoria Park on June 13.

Big Boy, Contention, Cruelty, Extinguish, Gleemer, Jivebomb, Mitsubishi Suicide, Pest Control, and xWeaponx are among the bands added to the Manchester festival. They join the previously announced lineup which includes Knocked Loose, Slowdive, Drug Church, Gouge Away, Jesus Piece, and Militarie Gun. This festival will take place June 14-15 at the Manchester B.E.C. Arena.

You can see the post with both posters below.