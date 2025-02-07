Punk In The Park has announced details for its upcoming debut festival in Portland, Oregon. Descendents, Screeching Weasel, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, Mustard Plug, and Swingin’ Utters will be playing the festival. It will take place on June 28 at Waterfront Park. See the poster in full below.
Previous StoryResthaven to release new album, share "Chained"
Next StoryPodcast: Listen to Punknews Podcast #688.5 - Em Tells You What to Listen to - January 2025!
Descendents, Propagandhi, 7Seconds, more to play Punk In The Park Portland
Dead Pioneers to release new album, share "PO$T AMERICAN" video
Punk Rock Bowling announces two more club shows
D4, Swingin’ Utters, Dead To Me, Billy Liar, and 1876 to play PRB club show
Goldfinger, Propagandhi, Voodoo Glow Skulls, more to play Red Bridge Fest 2025
Pennywise, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, more to play Punk In The Park 2025
Pennywise / Propagandhi / Comeback Kid / The Iron Roses / Dead Pioneers (Europe)
Screeching Weasel announce holidays 7-inch
Descendents / Circle Jerks announce spring tour (EU & UK)
Mustard Plug to release new EP