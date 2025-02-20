Punk Rock Bowling announce details for three new club shows

Punk Rock Bowling has announced details for three more club shows for this year. All shows will take place in Downtown Las Vegas. Hot Water Music, H20, Nothington, and The Jack Knives will be playing on May 24 at Substance. Michael McColgan and the Bomb Squad (performing their debut album Do Or Die), The Briggs, The Attack, and Dee Skusting and The Rodents will be playing at the Usual Place on May 24. Chuck Ragan, Dave Hause, Jason Cruz and Howl, and Pet Needs will be playing at The Sand Dollar on May 23. Punk Rock Bowling announced its full lineup in November and will take place on May 24-26 in Downtown Las Vegas. Check out the show posters below.