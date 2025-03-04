Las Vegas-based music festival Best Friends Forever has announced its first wave lineup for this year.

Jawbreaker, Minus The Bear (playing Menos El Oso), Rilo Kiley, Mineral (final show), Texas Is The Reason, Cursive (playing Domestica and The Ugly Organ), Pedro The Lion, Bear Vs. Shark (playing Terrorhawk), Superchunk, Marietta, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Tigers Jaw, Wednesday, Rival Schools, Narrow Head, The Appleseed Cast, Knapsack, Hey Mercedes, Mates of State, J. Robbins plays Burning Airlines, Elliott, These Arms Are Snakes, Pity Sex, Oakwood, Snowing, Kind of Like Spitting, Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate), Speedy Ortiz, Midrift, February, Knumears, Prize Horse, Awakebutstillinbed, Crochet, and Tiger Bike will be playing the festival.

Best Friends Forever will take place on October 10-12 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Centre.