Camp Punksylvania has announced another wave of bands for this year’s festival. Dillinger Four, Scowl, THICK, Working Class Stiffs, Vulture Raid and Beef will now be playing the festival.

These bands join the previously announced lineup of The Vandals, Murphy’s Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, MakeWar, Pollyanna, JER, Rebelmatic, Cancer Bats, Single Mothers, Bat Sabbath, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Soji, Ship of Fools, The Chemical Imbalance, Restroyer, The Chugs, Seing Snakes, Cardboard Homestead, No Complyance, Houston and the Dirty Rats, FEAR (who will be celebrating 40 years of More Beer), Bridge City Sinners, Against All Authority, Get Dead, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, The Kilograms, Teenage Halloween, The Bad Ups, The Best of the Worst, Stuck Lucky, The Car Bomb Parade, Pucker Up!, Stoke Signals, Escape From the Zoo, The Abruptors, Sammy Kay, Black Guy Fawkes, Suburban Downgrade, On The Cinder, World of Chaos, Come Out Fighting, Career Mode, and Scarboro.

Camp Punksylvania will take place on June 20-22 in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.