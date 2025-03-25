PUP has released a video for their new song “Get Dumber” which features Jeff Rosenstock. The video was written, directed, and edited by bassist Nestor and drummer Zack. The video was animated by Dragan Milijovic. The song is off their upcoming album Who Will Look After The Dogs? which will be out on May 2 via Little Dipper and Rise Records.

PUP has also announced that they will be heading out on a co-headlining US tour with Jeff Rosenstock. Ekko Astral will be joining them on all dates. The tour kicks off on September 3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and wraps up on October 11 in Denver, Colorado. This is not the first time PUP and Jeff Rosenstock have toured together. They went on their A Cataclysmic Rapture of Friendships tour almost 10 years ago. That tour inspired the title of PUP’s 2016 album The Dream Is Over because lead vocalist Stefan ruptured a vocal chord and PUP needed to cancel the final week of shows.

PUP will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May and released their fourth album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.