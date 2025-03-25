Last week Camp Punksylvania revealed their final wave of bands for this year's festival except one headlining slot which was blocked out. Today, the festival has revealed the band behind that spot. The Lawrence Arms will now be playing the festival.

They join the previously announced lineup of The Vandals, Murphy’s Law, Channel 3, Direct Hit!, MakeWar, Pollyanna, JER, Rebelmatic, Cancer Bats, Single Mothers, Bat Sabbath, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Soji, Ship of Fools, The Chemical Imbalance, Restroyer, The Chugs, Seing Snakes, Cardboard Homestead, No Complyance, Houston and the Dirty Rats, FEAR (who will be celebrating 40 years of More Beer), Bridge City Sinners, Against All Authority, Get Dead, War On Women, The OBGMs, Spaced, The Kilograms, Teenage Halloween, The Bad Ups, The Best of the Worst, Stuck Lucky, The Car Bomb Parade, Pucker Up!, Stoke Signals, Escape From the Zoo, The Abruptors, Sammy Kay, Black Guy Fawkes, Suburban Downgrade, On The Cinder, Dillinger Four, Scowl, THICK, Working Class Stiffs, Vulture Raid, Beef, World of Chaos, Come Out Fighting, Career Mode, and Scarboro.

Camp Punksylvania will take place on June 20-22 in Gilbert, Pennsylvania.