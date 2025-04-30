You have two more days to try and win free tickets to Punk Rock Bowling!

A week and a half ago, we kicked off a contest where you, yes YOU, can win two free passes to Punk Rock Bowling! You still have two days left to enter the contest!

As you know, Punk Rock Bowling is right around the corner! The shindig goes down May 24-26 in Las Vegas and this year has some really, really cracking bands!

Check this out: Frikkin FLAG is BACK- Keith Morris, Chuck Dukowski, Dez cadena, Bill Stevenson, and Stephen Egerton doing all Black Flag music! (You might like to note that the band has kind of, sort of said, here and there, that there aren't going to be many other FLAG shows this year… or even next year, fyi…) Also, punk icons The Damned are playing with the classic '80s Vanian-Sensible-Gray-Scabies lineup. Peter Hook is doing an all Joy Division set! Cocksparrer are playing their final PRB show ever! Gang of Four are doing all of That's Entertainment! Laura Jane Grace has Mikey Erg behind the kit! Maid of Ace is coming from the UK to rip it up…

There are also hella rad club shows: Lynval Golding is doing an all Specials set with The Aggrolites! The frikkin Adverts are playing! Lee Fields is delivering a rare classic soul set! Ceremony is merging hardcore and post-punk… oh… also… FRIKKIN BOOTSIE COLLINS of the James Brown band and P-Funk is doing a special, one time only set, with Angelo Moore of Fishbone… Plus DJ Evil E, Ice-t's DJ, is spinning wax between sets! Holy moly!!!

Well, here is your chance to get in for free. You can enter to win two free General admission passes thanks to PRB and Punknews. To enter, all you have to do is e-mail Podcast@punknews.org and tell us why YOU should win. Be sure to put "Why I want to go to Punk Rock Bowling" as the subject line. Also, in the body of the e-mail, include your name, address, and phone number. Entries that don't have these items will not be considered. YOU HAVE UNTIL MAY 2, 2025 AT 11:59 PM PST TO ENTER. The contest closes then. Good luck!

But, if you don't win, you can buy tickets right here!