Fake Names recording new material, Mario Rubalcaba new drummer?

Fake Names, the band that includes Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) is recording new material. In their brief instagram post, the band also appeared to include Mario Rubalcaba (OFF!, Hot Snakes). (Brendan Canty of Fugazi had drummed with the band earlier). The crew was recording at Electrical Audio. You can see their post below.