Foo Fighters replace Josh Freese with Ilan Rubin, Freese returns to Nine Inch Nails

In May, Foo Fighters announced they were parting ways with drummer Josh Freese and now they’ve announced that Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin will be joining the band on their upcoming tour. Meanwhile, Josh Freese will be heading back to Nine Inch Nails (he was their drummer from 2005-2008) for their upcoming tour. He shared a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



”Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I needed to step away from life on the road to be home with my family.

NIN was a band that left me walking off stage every single night thinking, ‘That was incredible. We absolutely crushed it.’ And it wasn’t just a feeling, it was a certainty. That level of intensity, pride, and satisfaction after each show is something I’ve rarely experienced anywhere else.

Now, being back on tour with Trent and the crew - helping them do what they do best night after night - is something I’m incredibly excited about. To be part of that energy again feels amazing.”