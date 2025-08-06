The Dirty Nil and War On Women have announced a handful of US shows together for this fall. The shows will kick off on November 13 in Detroit, Michigan and will wrap up on November 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Dirty Nil will be touring Canada in September and will be touring Europe with Spanish Love Songs in October. They released their new album The Lash last month. War On Women released their album Wonderful Hell in 2020. Check out the dates below.