Tomas Lindberg, frontman of At The Gates, has passed away. He was 52 years old and had been battling adenoid cystic carcinoma, a form of oral cancer, for a year and a half. His passing was confirmed by his family on the Swedish news outlet SVT Nyheter. David Isberg of Opeth released a statement on Instagram that reads,



”Tomas "Goatspell" Lindberg 10-16-1972 -09-16-2025 "It is cold out here Ans lonely is my journey I walk the trail of broken souls The darkest path through infinity”

Tomas Lindberg also played in Grotesque, Triple Crown Records, Lock Up, Skitsystem, Disfear, and The Great Deceiver. We send our condolences to Tomas Lindberg’s family, friends, and fans.